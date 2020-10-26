Ghanaian Instagram and Tiktok star, Hajia Bintu is trending once again after she dropped 4 gorgeous photos on social media to preach about life.

Hajia Bintu who has gained fame over the few months decided to share some tips on how she keeps going higher and higher each day.

SEE ALSO: Accra Poly girl Okpo Tyre who posed as a lawyer on Facebook & bullied innocent people exposed

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, Hajia Bintu wrote ” There are no regrets, just lessons”. She also used the same opportunity to advise her thousands of followers to live right.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, the big booty lady captioned: “Be the type of person you want to meet”. The photos have garnered thousands of comments and retweets just a few hours after she posted them.

Check out the photos below

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu

SEE ALSO: Video of Hajia Bintu booty-clapping gets netizens aroused on social media

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu is famous for her big backside. She is famous on the Video sharing app, TikTok where she shares many videos shaking her bumbum for her wild and super excited followers.

SEE ALSO: Hajia Bintu causes another ‘confusion’ on social media with wild twerking video

Recently the magnitude of her huge supporters was felt when guys on Ghanaian Twitter jumped to her defense when someone threw a jab at her.

The guy suggested Hajia Bintu has nothing to offer in terms of intellect except to show her ass. He regretted making that assertion. He was dealt with mercilessly by ass lovers on Twitter.

SEE ALSO: Guy insults Hajia Bintu after she turned down his proposal

Well, it’s now a fact that Hajia Bintu is one of the hottest cakes on social media due to her huge ass. According to rumors, Hajia Bintu’s social media handles are managed by her boyfriend…lol.