You’re bitter and jealous of Mcbrown’s huge Facebook views – Kevin Taylor fires Akua Vim Lady

Last week, Ghanaian media personality and the Head of Programs at the Despite Media Group, Afia Pokua added her two cents to the Onua TV (Mcbrown) and UTV (MzGee) online viewership battle in recent times.

The virtuoso media personality strongly argued that having a huge following on viewership on social media doesn’t equate to being exceptional at your job nor determine one’s success and impact.

In a self-recorded video, the veteran radio broadcaster bluntly stated that it is stupid and childish for Ghanaians to compare 2 females (Mcbrown and Mzgee) making it big in their respective media places of work.

According to her, the conversation should be Ghanaians applauding these 2 women for standing tall and leading in the media landscape rather than comparing views each gets on their shows.

Reacting to this, Kevin Taylor has slammed her for being jealous and bitter about Mcbrown’s success.

According to Kevin Taylor, if Akua Vim Lady claims facebook views aren’t important then it means she isn’t as intelligent as she poses to be because, without views, there will be no impact.

Kevin Taylor didn’t mince words to describe Vim Lady as a low-IQ woman who is only good at shouting on radio and making useless remarks.

Nana Yaa Brefo wasn’t also spared from the sharp teeth of Kevin Taylor.

