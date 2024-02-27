type here...
You’re now broke and can’t afford fuel, sell the car to buy Okada or aboboyaa, be wise – Diana Asamoah to Edward Akwasi Boateng

By Armani Brooklyn
The gospel music industry in Ghana is currently witnessing a clash of opinions following Diana Asamoah’s word of advice to her colleague, Edward Akwasi Boateng, following his car gift from Prophet Bernard El Bernard.

During an appearance on OKAY FM, Diana Asamoah advised Edward Akwasi Boateng to use the car gift for Uber so that he would be financially independent.

Edward Akwasi Boateng who was called in the middle of the interview subtly described Diana Asamoah as a fool.

Still in the mood for the beef, Diana Asamoah has advised Edward Akwasi Boateng to sell the car t to venture into the okada or aboboyaa business.

According to Diana Asamoah, she strongly believes that engaging in businesses like okada or aboboyaa could present sustainable income-generating opportunities for Boateng, ultimately mitigating the need for him to resort to online pleas for help.

The advice comes in the wake of her earlier counsel to Edward follwing a plea for financial support which drew attention to the challenges he is currently facing.

While the clash on OKAY FM may have highlighted differences in opinion between the two gospel ministers, Diana Asamoah’s advice reflects her concern for Boateng’s financial well-being and her belief in the potential success of alternative business ventures.

Source:GHpage

Tuesday, February 27, 2024
