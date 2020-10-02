You’re a very stupid girl – Iwan hits back at Ayisha Modi for defending Stonebwoy

The battle is on!. Iwan has angrily hit back at the Unofficial PRO of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi for coming out to defend her Star.

The “Wala Fel Ahlam” hitmaker replying to She loves Stonebwoy after she described him as a fool for saying that Stonebwoy doesn’t want to help him by featuring him went very hard on her.

Iwan sent Ayisha Modi to the cleaners tagging her as a stupid girl and very senseless. Evidently, Iwan is not giving chance for her to disgrace him for nothing, thus insulting her back.

Lyrical Gunshot directed Ayisha Modi to go back and watch the interview he had with MZGee on 3FM to have a clear understanding of what he meant.

In the interview, Iwan mentioned that Stonebwoy snubs him whenever he sends him a project to feature on.

Unhappy with that he warned Burniton Music Group CEO not to like his post on social media because he sees nothing sensible in it if he’s not featuring him.

Ayisha Modi angered by Iwan claims that Stonebwoy doesn’t want to feature him landed heavily on him. She replied with an insult.

Reacting to Ayisha Modi’s reply, Iwan took to social media to also blast her. He wrote;

“copying post from other people’s page to post wont help you Dear? .. U know we know each other well.. U call Me Foolish for Nothing. You are very Stupid Gal. Go Back watch the 3fm Interview, and tell me where I went wrong. Is it by letting people know what is happening close doors or I didn’t speak well? And If It’s any of the above , then I care less because who speaks rubbish than your so called. Artists.. go straight with me than Saying Foolish Talk. What Sense do you have, #Pussywul.”