You’re a witch, eaten all your kids and also insane – Akua Donkor finally tackles Delay’s insults (Video)

In a recent interview with journalist Kofi Adoma, former presidential aspirant Madam Akua Donkor revisited a tumultuous chapter from her past, shedding light on an explosive interview she had with Delay a few years ago.



Recall that a few years ago, controversial TV personality, Delay, confronted Madam Akua Donkor and insinuated that she was a witch, had eaten all her kids and was also mentally unstable.



However, Madam Akua Donkor has now come forward to refute these allegations and shared her side of the story.

Years ago, Delay hosted an interview with Madam Akua Donkor that quickly gained notoriety for its confrontational tone.

During the interview, Delay, known for her outspoken nature, subtly suggested that Madam Akua Donkor exhibited the behavioural characteristics of a witch and a person suffering from mental illness.

And has also supposedly used her witchcraft to eat all of her kids since she doesn’t have a child of her own at the moment.

This sparked a heated exchange between the two, with Madam Akua vehemently denying the accusations.

Fast forward, in her recent interview with Kofi Adoma, Madam Akua Donkor disclosed that she was coerced into calling herself a witch in a song that Delay had given her to sing.



The former presidential aspirant expressed her disappointment in Delay, recounting how she felt mistreated and devalued during the contentious interview.

In the course of the interview, Madam Akua Donkor emphatically stated that she is neither a witch nor mentally unstable, seeking to dispel the lingering perceptions created during the controversial interview.



She reiterated her previous defence against the accusations and used the recent interview as an opportunity to set the record straight.

Madam Akua Donkor also voiced her disappointment in how she was treated by Delay during the infamous interview, describing the experience as being treated like a “piece of rag.”

She expressed her dissatisfaction with the way she was portrayed and the impact it had on her reputation.

The recent revelations from Madam Akua Donkor’s interview with Kofi Adoma bring to the forefront the dynamics of media interactions, the responsibility of hosts, and the potential consequences of confrontational interviews.



It prompts reflection on the ethical considerations involved in portraying individuals, especially public figures, in a certain light.

Watch the video below to know more…

