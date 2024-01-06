Yvonne Nelson exposes and disgraces Berla Mundi for sleeping with a married man; Post resurfaces online

- Advertisement -

In a dazzling union of love and sophistication, renowned Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi and Mr. David Tabi, the heir to Barbex Group, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that happened in one of Accra’s prime areas.



The wedding, held yesterday, was an exclusive and opulent affair, with the couple prioritizing intimacy and presence by imposing a strict no-phones policy within the wedding premises.

The wedding event of Berla Mundi and Mr. David Tabi was a star-studded affair that brought together prominent figures from various circles to witness the union of the beloved media personality and the heir to Barbex Group.



The plush setting and the exclusivity of the venue contributed to the grandeur of the occasion.

The wedding was strictly by invitation, adding an extra layer of exclusivity to the event.

The carefully curated guest list comprised individuals who share in the joy and celebration of Berla Mundi and Mr. David Tabi’s union, creating an intimate atmosphere that was both elegant and personal.

READ ALSO: First exclusive video from 38-year-old Berla Mundi’s ‘no phones allowed’ wedding ceremony drops

Amidst the congratulatory messages and well-wishers from Ghanaians, an old tweet of Yvonne Nelson attacking and disgracing Berla Mundi has resurfaced online.

About 6 years ago, Yvonne Nelson furiously took to Twitter to fire Berla Mundi for discussing her on live TV.

According to her, Berla Mundi has been dating a married man and as such she has no moral right to judge her.

Yvonne wrote; “Berla Mundi, you’ve been dating a married man and you have the guts to spread lies about me on your show with your clueless guests….do some research, go on@myeyeswide and find out since it’s your job to discuss rumors and people. You claimed you are all about empowerment….,, “

READ ALSO: Who’s David Tabi? All you need to know about Berla Mundi’s handsome billionaire husband

Despite the old tweet regaining notoriety on social media once again following Berla’s big day, her fans have taken it upon themselves to energetically defend her.

READ ALSO: More photos of Berla Mundi’s billionaire handsome looking husband David Tabi emerge online