Yvonne Nelson exposes and disgraces Berla Mundi for dating and sleeping with married men

Following Yvonne Nelson’s heavy shade at Sarkodie to respect womanhood, social media users have stormed the pits of hell to dig an old tweet of the actress disrespecting Berla Mundi.

About 6 years ago, Yvonne Nelson furiously took to Twitter to fire Berla Mundi for discussing her on live TV.

According to her, Berla Mundi has been dating a married man and as such she has no moral right to judge her.

Yvonne wrote; “Berla Mundi, you’ve been dating a married man and you have the guts to spread lies about me on your show with your clueless guests….do some research, go [email protected] and find out since it’s your job to discuss rumors and people. You claimed you are all about empowerment….,, “

Below are some of the reactions from disappointed social media users who have tagged Yvonne as a big-time hypocrite…

Today she’s preaching “women empowerment”.. Beautiful scenes https://t.co/se2kKgfTLR — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) June 28, 2023

Today see someone talking about Womanhood Ah Awurade momm paa you dey suffer oo??? Sarkodie is clear. #TryMe https://t.co/LctJ3nlNt0 — iTunesGad (@drop_last) June 28, 2023

Make sure you come clean next time. Streets https://t.co/qgl1mpkTyS — kofi ?DØFÔ (@_adofo__69) June 28, 2023

You [email protected] a whore indirectly she was matured and didn’t say anything to you now that you lied on sark and he has come out to open his mouth you are doing damage control..in 2017 you said you broke your virginity exactly in 2017 so how come in 2010 you got pregnant ? https://t.co/SB4AfSbXIQ — CASEMIRO ? (@annanmichael) June 28, 2023

