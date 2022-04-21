type here...
Entertainment

Yvonne Nelson shares a seductive photo of herself and John Dumelo

By Armani Brooklyn
Actress, Yvonne Nelson has been severely chided for sharing a seductive picture of herself and John Dumelo on Twitter.

Apparently, this lovely picture was taken way back in 2015 so we don’t know why Yvonne Nelson decided to repost it on the internet once again knowing well that John is legally married and his wife won’t be happy about it.

Prior to John Dumelo’s marriage, many Ghanaians assumed that he was secretly dating the actress because of how they always posed as lovers on the internet.

Unfortunately, Yvonne Nelson’s dream of having John for himself didn’t see light because the actor married another lady instead.

It appears Yvonne still shares some form of affection for John Dumelo because this is not the first time she has shared an explicit image of herself and John.

This time around, she didn’t receive the kind of comments she was expecting because many tweeps believe she can ruin John Dumelo’s marriage if she continues to share such pictures.

Some of the brutal comments gathered under the pictures can be read from the screenshots below;

Do Yvonne Nelson posts such pictures just for fun or she have some malicious intentions behind her actions?

    Source:GHpage

