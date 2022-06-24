type here...
Zoomed photo suggests Afia Schwar’s thighs are full of stretch marks and dis-coloured

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar
The woman of the moment, Afia Schwar, has made it into the headlines once again after a disturbing photo of her thighs went rife on the internet.

Apparently, after fearlessly beefing Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw. Afia Schwar flew out of the country two days ago to chill and refresh her mind in Greece, Santorini.

The mother of two has shared several pictures and videos of herself enjoying her lavish vacation just to pepper her haters and critics on the internet.

A new photo of herself that has courted this negative attention zooms into the bikini pictures that have failed her once again & consequently give her enemies something to talk about her once again.

In this viral photo, Afia Schwar’s rotten tighs exposed her alleged artificial body big time and there’s nothing she can do about it since the photo has already gone rife.

The photo captures a spot in between Afia’s thighs where stretch marks and discolouration has taken over – Believed to be the effects of supposed plastic surgery gone wrong.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the photo;

@Myersandra – Emmom y3 nka nukr3 maame e hu ny3 fe3 kraaa bako sei ooo oh daabi

Lal3 Kelebi – Plastic nkoaa … there is nothing natural here !

Nahna Ama – Akoa yi ho nny3 f3 sei chai

