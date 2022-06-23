- Advertisement -

A few hours ago, Nana Tornado dropped the throwback video of Diamond Appiah dissing Afia Schwar and accusing her of sleeping with a dog.

Nana Tornado was forced to drop this video following Diamond Appiah’s second attack on him after denying that she’s the one in the viral audio Nan he dropped a few days ago snitching on Afia Schwar.

In this throwback video, Diamond Appiah clearly stated with emphasis that Afia Schwar sleeps with dogs.

Diamond Appiah also bragged that she has a lot of dirty secrets about Afia Schwar in her docket reason the comedienne fears hitting back at her anytime she slanders her.

Per this throwback video, Nana Tornado appears to be vindicated because it can now be established that Diamond Appiah is the lady in the viral audio snitching on Afia Schwar for sleeping with dogs.

Afia Schwar who is closely monitoring how things are unfolding on the internet has dropped a cryptic message on her IG page.

Her message reads;

Stop it… I told you to get data, I warned you to stop it. We are about to take over…

It’s more than self-explanatory that this warning is for Diamond Appiah who has betrayed their friendship and the trust they shared for each other big time.

As it is known, Afia Schwar doesn’t forgive the people who step on her toes and Diamond Appiah wouldn’t be an exception to this law of hers.

Diamond Appiah would resort to begging for mercy the moment Afia Schwar launches her scathing attack on her.

Stay tuned for more on this developing beef…