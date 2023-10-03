type here...
21-year-old GH guy married a 63-year-old white woman in a very expensive wedding ceremony

By Armani Brooklyn
A young Ghanaian guy believed to be just 21 years of age has finally made things official with his 63-year-old white girlfriend who qualifies to be his grandmother because of her advanced age.

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows the two lovers at the marriage register office making things official.

As we all know, age is irrelevant as far as true love is concerned hence the young guy should be allowed to enjoy his marriage in peace although their age difference is too wide.

It is at the back of this that many social media users have suggested that the guy is not in love with the elderly woman but only wants a green card therefore the reason he agreed to marry her.

Some netizens have also applauded the guy for securing his future because he will get his green card after the wedding.

Watch the video below to know more…

