type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment25-year-old guy set to marry an 85-year-old woman
Entertainment

25-year-old guy set to marry an 85-year-old woman

By Armani Brooklyn
25-year-old guy set to marry an 85-year-old woman
- Advertisement -

A 25-year-old guy has set tongues wagging on the internet after openly declaring his undying love for an 85-year-old woman who has grandkids.

According to reports, the two love birds met when the guy whose name has been given as Muima was looking for a room to rent while he pursued further studies.

Although the 85-year-old woman named Theresa has been severely rebuked by her children and grandkids but she’s still determined to marry young Muima.

It has also been disclosed that Muima has obliged to offer the 20 cows Theresa’s children are requesting in order to make things official between them.

Speaking in an interview with Afrimax about their bizarre love affair, Theresa is reported to have said;

“I have eight children and 20 grandchildren. According to my boyfriend’s age, he could be my fifth grandchild. He loves me and I love him. I am ready to put on the wedding dress and ring

Mumia on the other hand also said;

This is my choice. This is my happiness, as anyone else has theirs. Before pleasing others, first, please yourself and decide not based on anyone else’s opinions

Muima and Theresa’s love story is very shocking because it’s rarely seen in the community.

    Source:GHpage
    • READ MORE ON:
    • Guy

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, April 5, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News