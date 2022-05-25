type here...
Entertainment

Actor who celebrated his birthday at the cemetery reveals ghosts are hunting him

By Armani Brooklyn
Promising Ghanaian actor and movie director who went viral with his bizarre birthday celebration has finally opened up on the aftermath of what he did.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GHpage’s Abena Gold, the actor confessed that his life has never been the same after the cemetery birthday celebration.

Going into details, the budding actor born Nkrumah Samuel but popularly known as Remes Kay revealed that the idea behind his viral birthday celebration was to send a strong message out there that birthday is not +1 but rather – 1.

Explaining the scary things he has been seeing after the birthday celebration, he disclosed that ghosts are now after his life.

Remes Kay disclosed that he has been seeing petrifying things like seeing supernatural beings (Ghosts) inside his room and he’s now even afraid for his life.

Touching on why he decided to sleep in a coffin, he confessed that he got frightened at a point in time and even wanted to call off the celebration but there was no going back.

The actor might have gone overboard but the explanation he gave in the interview is thought-provoking because birthday is a gentle reminder that we are a step closer to death!

