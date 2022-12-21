Afia Schwar who claimed to have turned a new leaf has finally returned to Ghana after a bench arrest was placed on her following her case with Chairman Wontumi.

The comedienne wasn’t in the country when the court dropped its final verdict on her infamous court case with Chairman Wontumi for contempt.

Upon her arrival in the country, she and her lawyer immediately went to the court to plead with the judge to take a second look at the heavy punishment placed on her.

Afia Schwar was ordered to pay Ghc 60,000 and also serve 10 days in jail for the defamatory comments she made about Chairman Wontumi on UTV about 5 months ago.

According to Afia Schwar, she can’t serve the 10-day jail term hence it should be replaced with a fine rather.

The court has accepted to look into her plea therefore she’ll appear before the court on 17th December 2023 to know her final fate.

Afia Schwar is now “Ghana’s most wanted” – Maurice Ampaw

The private legal practitioner and lawyer for Chairman Wontumi has declared Afia Schwarzenegger “Ghana’s most wanted” following a bench warrant issued for her arrest.

This follows her conviction for contempt with a fine of GH¢60,000 and a 10-day jail sentence by the Tema High Court.

Maurice Ampaw in an interview on Movement TV revealed that his team has handed over the warrant to all security patrol teams in the country to ensure Afia is arrested immediately she’s spotted within or along the borders of Ghana. READ MORE HERE