Afia Schwar has finally opened up on the trending “Diamond Appiah” audio that suggests that she has indeed – slept with a dog before as earlier professed by Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

About 14 hours ago, Afia Schwar’s known enemy, Nana Tornado dropped an audio on his IG page that exposed how Diamond Appiah allegedly snitched on Afia Schwar.

In the secret audio that has since gone viral, Diamond Appiah could be heard labelling Afia Schwarzenegger as a joke for invoking curses on her titled floor at home.

Diamond deciphered what Afia Schwarzenegger said in her video and concluded that she did not deny Lawyer Ampaw’s claim that she slept with a dog but instead twisted her words to make it seem so.

In Afia Schwar’s official reaction to the wild audio, she categorically stated that Diamond Appiah isn’t the lady who spoke in the audio.

She additionally stated that her friendship with Diamond Appiah can never be ruined by this ‘stupid’ audio hence Nana Tornado should come hard once again.

Afia Schwar also expressed her surprise as to why Nana Tornado and her other enemies are much concerned about her personal life.

Although Afia Schwar has swiftly jumped to Diamond Appiah’s defence but some social media users have put forward that she deeply knows her friend is the one who snitched on her in the audio but she wants to save their friendship.