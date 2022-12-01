- Advertisement -

Personalities in rivalry with Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, also known as Afia Schwarzenegger, have taken to the internet to news of her conviction.

The controversial Ghanaian media personality has been handed down a GH¢60,000 fine and a 10-day jail term by a High Court in Tema on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

This is for defamatory remarks she made against Ghanaian politician and businessman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, well known as Chairman Wontumi, alleging he had sex with her.

As we all know, Afia Schwar has made so many enemies in the entertainment industry following her feud with persons who were once in her close circle and those afar.

From Nana Tornado to Delay to Mzbel to Chairman Wontumi, the mother-of-three has made a mark as the “Queen of Beef” in Ghana’s digital space with her hostlity.

Check out how Mzbel, Maame Ngege and Cindy Cash have all reacted to the news.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama Mcbrown, the host of the United Showbiz on whose platform the contempt case emanated, has been fined GH¢60,000 (5,000 penalty units).

Her regular panelist on the show, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias Kwame A Plus and Emmanuel Barnes alias Mr. Logic have also been fined GH¢60,000 each (5,000 penalty units).

Upon failure to do so, they risk a two-month jail sentence.

Afia Schwarzenegger was not in court on Thursday, and so the court has issued a bench warrant for her arrest. She is to spend 10 days in prison when arrested.