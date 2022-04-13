- Advertisement -

Just a few hours ago, Nana Tornado accused Afia Schwar’s twin son, James of being a notorious gay.

According to Nana Tornado, Afia Schwar is an irresponsible mother who has destroyed her children reason James is now gay.

Nana Tornado further threatened to wash all of Afia Schwar’s dirty linen outside if she doesn’t end her sully campaign on him.

Amidst the brouhaha, the alleged gay partner of James Heerdegen has finally broken silence on the saga.

The guy whose name has been given as Richie has strongly denied the claims that he’s gay and currently dating James.

Whiles reacting to the matter in the comments section of a post on IG, Richie stated that everything happening will make sense when the time is due therefore Nana Tornado’s lies will be exposed.

And for those saying he begged Nana Tornado to drag his name into the brouhaha for fame, there is no way he will set himself up with a damning allegation like this just for clout.

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar is yet to react to the whole brouhaha and we know it’s going to be another week of pure drama.