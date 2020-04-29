Home Entertainment Angry Funny Face hits back at Lilwin again as he drops a...
Entertainment

Angry Funny Face hits back at Lilwin again as he drops a bombshell

It’s getting hotter and interesting. The beef between the two comic actors is generating to another level where each one wants to show power as being master of the game.

Few hours after Funny Face dared the trio, Lilwin, Bismark the Joke and Kalyboss, the Kumawood actor has reacted to the ‘Fim’ challenge thereby subtly throwing shade at ‘Kasoa Vandamme’.

Angry Funny Face after coming across his shade has gone gaga as has reacted and ready to go boot for a boot with lilwin; saying that he will regret responding to his Challenge.

This is getting serous o! Funny Face bore ruff

This is not ending anytime soon! Both parties are not giving in for anything.

It all started when Funny Face came out to tell how Lil Win, Bismark The Joke, and Kalybos had back stabbed and been ungrateful to him on several occasions

