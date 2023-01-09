type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAnother Black Sherif's lookalike causes stir
Entertainment

Another Black Sherif’s lookalike causes stir

By Armani Brooklyn
Another Black Sherif's lookalike causes stir
- Advertisement -

This is the third person who shares a striking resemblance with Black Sherif to make waves on the internet.

Ever since Black Sherif made it into the limelight, several people who share similar facial features with him have tried to capitalize on his fame to also trend.

Just a few days ago, a guy who looks exactly like Black Sherif went viral following his performance at UTV’s A Day With The Stars program.

READ ALSO: I requested to be on Sarkodie’s ‘Jamz’ album – Black Sherif confirms

Another Black Sherif lookalike has surfaced from nowhere and currently building a brand for himself on Tiktok with his amusing videos.

In a couple of videos that have been spotted on his Tiktok page, the young man who identifies as 64 Blacko dressed like the music superstar and tried to mimic his stage antics.

64 Blacko shares similar facial and bodily features with Black Sherif making him his perfect doppelganger.

Watch some hilarious videos of 64 Blacko acting like Black Sherif.

@49blacko1

#tiktokghana??????_uk??????it?????? @BLACKO @Zionfelixdotcom @Nana A. McBrown #blacksheriff

? original sound – freedom official
@49blacko1

[email protected]

? original sound – LYRICS??
@49blacko1

[email protected]

? Prey Da Youngsta – Black Sherif
@49blacko1

#Black Sheriff @flez59 @Afro Editz????

? original sound – Afro Editz
@49blacko1

#tiktokghana??????_uk??????it?????? #fyp

? GIDI GIDI – Smallgod

READ ALSO: Black Sherif has exceptional talent and I’m his biggest fan – Akon

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, January 9, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    2.2mph
    20 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News