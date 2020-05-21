The General Overseer of Pillar Zion Church, Evangelist Akwasi Awuah after the sudden death of Apraku My Daughter has revealed that the deceased was a fetish priest and a wizard.

Following the shocking demise of the former popular man of God, there have been several revelations that have popped up online ranging from his ex-wife to colleague pastors.

According to Akwasi Awuah, he knows Apraku’s “inside and out” very well and knows how he started his ministry in Kumasi after he was brought from Berekum by Elijah of Christ Redeemer Church.

He said the late preacher was not as he was seen but rather he was operating under the power of numerous demons he was suffering from popular among them was one called “Di Asem Pa”.

He made these disturbing allegations in a live broadcast on his radio station yesterday after he saw the viral video of the former preacher badly soaked in alcohol wandering.

Akwasi Awuah proceeded that he does not blame Apraku for his sad end but rather blames the Christ Redeemer Church for the disturbing end of Apraku because he was not liberated fully from the demons.

He also said that Apraku My Daughter didn’t give his life to God entirely before starting his ministry hence his state.

May his soul rest in Peace. God be with you.The truth shall come out when Christ comes to Judge all according to our works.