Archipalago's baby mama threathens to get him deported from the US to Ghana if...

Archipalago’s baby mama, Angela Essien has threatened to get the entertainer deported from the US to Ghanaian if he continues to tarnish his image on social media.

The angry baby mama issued this threat to the Ghanaian-born US-based entertainer while addressing the trending reports that she has walked out of their affair after supposedly chopping Archi’s money.

According to Angela, she has video clips of Archipalago beating her to pulp and he will be doomed if she presents the clips to the Police.

Angela explained that throughout her 4 years involvement with Archipalago, she was treated like a piece of trash.

Archipalago was always beating, insulting and abusing her.

In a trending audio, she recounted how Archipalago once brutally hit her in the chest and later apologized because he feared that he might be deported if she reports him to the police.

