He turned me into a punching bag and was beating me all the time – Archipalago’s baby mama speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Archipalago’s baby mama, Angela Essien has spoken for the first time after their breakup.

Speaking in a viral video, Angela alleged that she was the one who dumped the entertainer because he was beating her all the time.

Angela explained that throughout her 4 years involvement with Archipalago, she was treated like a piece of trash.

Archipalago was always beating, insulting and abusing her.

She recounted how Archipalago once brutally hit her in the chest and later apologized because he feared that he might be deported if she reports him to the police.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

