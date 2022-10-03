type here...
Tiktokers roast Asantewaa over ‘bad’ dressing at friend’s wedding

By Kweku Derrick
Asantewaa clashes with Tiktokers over wedding dress
Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena, better known as Asantewaa, is being criticised over her choice of outfit for a wedding over the weekend.

Asantewaa was an invited guest at her friend’s nuptials. But she showed up in what many have described as a very disappointing ensemble.

She came under fire after she posted a dance video of her and the bride wearing a white shirt paired with a gold headgear called “Gele” and matching earrings.

Apparently, she also matched her outfit with a pair of heels which she had removed before getting on the dance challenge with the bride.

Although Asantewaa looked very simple, some netizens have slammed the internet personality for dressing down for the occasion.

According to many, she could have looked her best for the event but due to her poor fashion sense she showed up as though she was going to the market to buy groceries.

Asantewaa who seems unperturbed has also found a convinient way to respond to the fashion critics.

    Source:GHPage

