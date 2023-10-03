type here...
Beautiful photos of the UEW student who has committed suicide make netizens cry

By Armani Brooklyn
Beautiful photos of the UEW student who has committed suicide make netizens cry

A piece of sad news that has left many Ghanaians on the internet teary reports the death of a level 300 University of Education Winneba student.

Allegedly, the deceased committed suicide after she was found hanging from the ceiling of her room.

The deceased identified as Rita from sources was studying ICT and was still on campus for her mandatory industrial attachment.

Per the information we gathered, this unfortunate incident happened at her apartment which is closer to Sir Charles Beach in Winneba.

It continued that Rita arrived at the school yesterday October 2 to begin her mandatory attachment only to be found hanging from her ceiling earlier this morning.

As it stands now, the main reason why she committed the act is not known as the police just commenced investigations into the case.

Amidst the sad news, a set of beautiful photos of late Rita has surfaced online, take a look at them below…

