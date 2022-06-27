BET Awards 2022: Check out the full list of winners

- Advertisement -

Taraji P. Henson presented the 2022 BET Awards for the second year in a row on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Doja Cat was the year’s leading nominee with six nods, followed by Drake and Ari Lennox with four each — yet all three artists left with no victories.

In place of his overseas musical partner Anderson, Bruno Mars won the award for album of the year for An Evening With Silk Sonic, joined onstage by songwriter/producer D’Mile.

Paak and Silk Sonic were also named the best group.

At the end of the awards, Nigerian superstar Tems also went home as the Best an act for the year setting the record of becoming the first female to win in that category.

See the complete list of winners below.

Album of the year

WINNER: An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Best female R&B/pop artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best male R&B/pop artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giv?on

Lucky Daye

WINNER: The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best female hip hop artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Best group

WINNER: Silk Sonic

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best collaboration

WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best new artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

WINNER: Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Video of the year

WINNER: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video director of the year

WINNER: Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come to Life,” Kanye West

“Grace.” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

WINNER: “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

WINNER: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best international act

Dave (U.K.)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (U.K.)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best movie

Candyman

WINNER: King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks, Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Best actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Coco Jones, Bel Air

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the year award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

WINNER: Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the year award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

WINNER: Stephen Curry