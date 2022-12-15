Between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie who is richer? Cars, houses, businesses and net worth compared

With a career spanning more than a decade and counting, rapper Sarkodie and dancehall singer Stonebwoy have proven to be the crème de la crème among their contemporaries.

The two are among a handful of superstars whose relevance in the showbiz circle cannot be undermined as their dominance is unwaning.

Throughout the years, they have chalked a number of successes in their respective careers with many accomplishments to their names.

In this piece, GHPage looks at the two music giants who have defied all the odds to become Ghana’s biggest music exports and how much they are worth.

Sarkodie

Michael Owusu Addo, commonly known by his stage name, Sarkodie, is a multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician who is considered the most successful rapper in Africa.

Sarkodie’s rapping prowess and lyrical dexterity have earned him a massive fanbase in not Ghana alone but the globe at large.



He started rapping at the tender age of 12 and hasn’t stopped till now as he’s currently 34 years old.



King Sark, preferably called by his fans, is wealthy and besides his remarkably successful music career, he has other businesses that generate huge monthly income.

Sarkodie launched his professional music career in 2008 by rapping and freestyling on a rap show titled Kasahare Level aired on Adom FM.

He went ahead to release hit singles such as Gogowoho, Baby Ft Mugeez, Borga, Lay away, etc.

Sarkodie is one of the most reliable Ghanaian musicians when it comes to album releases. He has released a number of albums. Here are all of his albums;



Makye (2009) Rapperholic (2012) Sarkology (2014) Highest (2017) Black Love Album (2019) Mary (2015) Alpha (2019) No Pressure (2021) Jamz (2022).

With a career spanning close to 15 years, it’s not surprising that Sarkodie has amassed a great fortune for himself.

State-of-the-art houses and an impressive collection of automobiles are among the many things that Sarkodie owns.



The rapper lives in two enormous mansions: one in Ghana’s Ashally Botwe and one in the UK, which he uses as a second home.



As for cars just like money isn’t a problem for the most decorated Ghanaian musicain.

1965 Mercedes Benz, W110 2011 Dodge Nitro, 2016 Mercedes-Benz E Class Coupe, 2016 Porsche Carrera.

2016 Range Rover Sport, 2016 Range Rover Vogue, 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom, 2017 Mercedes-Benz G63, Lamborghini Aventador Toyota Land Cruiser are some of the cars that can be found inside his expensive garage.



The globally acclaimed rapper currently has a net worth of around $18 million. His music profession has provided the majority of his wealth, including live concerts, album sales, and royalties.



Additionally, he has various advertising and brand endorsement contracts with companies such as Samsung, Fan milk, Tigo, Standard Chartered Bank, Ayoba, Vume etc

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy born Livingstone Etse Satekle is a BET award-winning Afro-Dancehall musician who was formerly a protege of dancehall maestro Samini.

The dancehall virtuoso is no stranger to success because he cemented a place for himself as part of Ghana’s top musicians of all time by being one of the country’s most awarded and lauded artists to date.

He has featured top-rated music stars such as Sean Paul, Keri Hilson and Trey Songs on some of his music projects.

Born and bred in Asahiamn, a large town in Accra, Stonebwoy has passed through all the painful stages of life to get to where he is at the moment.

He has performed for people from all walks of life with his electrifying performances in countries such as the USA, UK, Netherlands, Australia, etc.

The BHIM Nation boss dropped his first commercial single in 2012 and has since released 4 top charting albums and over 100 singles.

Just at the age of 34, Stonebwoy can boast of owning several houses, cars and businesses.

Aside from music, Stenbwoy is also an entrepreneur who has created employment for hundreds of youths.

He has worked with brands such as Samsung, Tecno, Tommy Hilfiger and Big Boss Energy Drink.

His current net worth is estimated to be around $13 million making him part of the top 10 richest Ghanaians celebrities.

Conclusion

It’s clear without a shred of doubt that Sarkodie is richer than Stonebowy – The Sarkcess music boss is worth $18 million while the BHIM Nation boss also has a staggering $13 million in his custody.