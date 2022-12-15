Between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale who is richer? Cars, houses businesses and net worth compared

- Advertisement -

The Ghanaian music industry has really grown and evolved over the past few years and this has tremendously shaped the lives of our music stars in a very positive way.

About a decade ago, most notable musicians could hardly boast of owning luxury homes, cars or businesses but presently, even budding musicians drive the most expensive of cars.

Some A-list Ghanaian musicians charge as huge as $50,000 for a single-night show. Steadily, there are rocking shoulders with their Nigerian counterparts.

As long as fans continue to emotionally debate about their loved music idols, the comparison of the wealth of our artists will never fade or leave social media.

In this article, we are going to compare the wealth of two of Ghana’s heavyweight musicians who were rivals as far as showbiz is concerned.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have had a very rough ride since the inception of their careers – They have beefed on many occasions and recently made peace because perhaps they are growing and have realised the social media gimmicks are a waste of time, peace and resources.

Both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are from modest homes, unlike some few lucky people who were born with silver spoons.

The two award-winning dancehall musicians have worked hard to achieve whatever they have now and they needed to be applauded for their consistency because staying on top of your game for more than 10 years isn’t a joke at all.

Between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale who is richer

Shatta Wale

Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale is a versatile Ghanaian musician who is regarded as the king of African Dancehall due to his impeccable command over the borrowed Caribbean music genre.

Shatta Wale was born on October 17th, 1984 in Accra. His parents are Mr Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr who is a Ghanaian businessman and politician and Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah.

As a child, Shatta made his interest in music known by singing and writing at a very tender age and was supported by both parents.

His professional music career in the early 2000s and he performed under the stage name Bandana until 2013 when he rebranded himself as Shatta Wale.

Rebranding himself is what have his music career a big push because he hit the spotlight immediately after that.

Shatta Wale has made an enviable fortune for himself after spending close to two decades in the music industry.

Apart from music, he has also made a chunk of money from ambassadorial deals, personal businesses and real estate.

He has worked with globally recognised brands such as Guinness Ghana, Kasapreko Company LTD, Tecno, Infinix, Rush Beverages, Boss Baker Beef, and many more.

And if I’m not exaggerating, the money he has generated from ambassadorial deals alone will be more than $2 million.

Shatta Wale claims to have over 7 houses and 8 cars. His current net worth is estimated to be around $15 million making him part of the top 10 richest Ghanaians celebrities.

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy born Livingstone Etse Satekle is a BET award-winning Afro-Dancehall musician who was formerly a protege of dancehall maestro Samini.

The dancehall virtuoso is no stranger to success because he cemented a place for himself as part of Ghana’s top musicians of all time by being one of the country’s most awarded and lauded artists to date.

He has featured top-rated music stars such as Sean Paul, Keri Hilson and Trey Songs on some of his music projects.

Born and bred in Asahiamn, a large town in Accra, Stonebwoy has passed through all the painful stages of life to get to where he is at the moment.

He has performed for people from all walks of life with his electrifying performances in countries such as the USA, UK, Netherlands, Australia, etc.

The BHIM Nation boss dropped his first commercial single in 2012 and has since released 4 top charting albums and over 100 singles.

Just at the age of 34, Stonebwoy can boast of owning several houses, cars and businesses.

Aside from music, Stenbwoy is also an entrepreneur who has created employment for hundreds of youths.

He has worked with brands such as Samsung, Tecno, Tommy Hilfiger and Big Boss Energy Drink.

His current net worth is estimated to be around $13 million making him part of the top 10 richest Ghanaians celebrities.

Conclusion

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are both successful musicians and no one can strip them of such accolades.

Over $10 million net worth is awesome and great to have hence they have bragging rights as far as showbiz is concerned.

From the article, we can tell that Shatta is richer than Stonebwoy since his estimated net worth stands at $15 million while Stonebwoy on the other hand has $13 million.

