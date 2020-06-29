Joe Shortingo in an interview he granted at the final funeral grounds of the late actor disclosed that he had a dream months before Bernard took ill that led to his sudden death.

In the dream, according to him, saw the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko being shot right in his heart with a gun where he was bleeding profusely alongside coughing uncontrollably.

Joe Shortingo again revealed that in the same dream after Bishop Bernard Nayrko was shot in his heart, someone patted his shoulder and told him that the shot at him will soon manifest.

“I called Bernard that very day but his phone was off, so I proceeded to call Christiana Awuni and she told me that Bernard was on his way coming to Accra. A few moments later he picked and I told him about the dream I had about him.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko after the call affirmed the revelation saying indeed he felt some sharp pains in his chest area soon after he had closed from a church crusade at Tepa. He allowed me to pray for him and that was it” Joe narrated.

Months after he had already called the late actor to tell him, the events in the dream he saw started to manifest in diverse ways. According to Joe, his chronic ailment started in the year 2016.

The diminutive 33-year old actor further in his narration said Bishop told him that ever since he came to the realization that some people were after his life, he stopped closely associating himself with people especially the movie industry players.

The final funeral rites of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko was held at his residence at Lakeside Estate in Accra June 27th 2020.

Members from the Kumawood industry were present at the private service to pay their final respect to the late actor.

Kumawood stars like Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Christiana Awuni, Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Benedicta Gafah, Bill Asamoah, Joe Shortingo, Kalybos among several others were all in attendance.