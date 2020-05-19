Accra branch head pastor of Global Rock Baptist Church, Reverend Prince Brown Amponsah has revealed Bishop Daniel Obinim might die soon if prayers are not offered for him as soon as possible.

According to Prophet Prince Brown, God took his spirit to the spirit world and shown him the funeral service of Bishop Daniel Obinim.

According to the man of God in an interview with GhPage TV, he saw prominent people attending Obinim’s funeral service and it was a sad scene.

It was there God told him Obinim will die soon from his fight with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong if not prayed for immediately.

In fact, Prophet Prince Brown claims Obinim has already been buried spiritually and it will take the grace of God for him to survive his banter with Kennedy Agyapong.

Watch the full revelation below. The revelation on Obinim starts from 16:50 minutes.

The man of God also advised Kennedy Agyapong to pray for his life because he might also die soon.