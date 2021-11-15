type here...
Blogger fired after humiliation from Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo on TV

By Kweku Derrick
Nana Aba Anamoah blogger journalist albert
The blogger who received the humiliation of his life on TV following his audition for the Next TV Star which ended on a rather sad note has been relieved of his duties.

It emerged Sunday that Journalist Albert, known popularly as Bongo Ideas on social media, had abused Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo and a host of others, including actress Lydia Forson on Twitter with hateful comments.

However, he had the balls to show up at the auditions which had Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo as judges screening potential contestants for the reality show.

In a video posted on Nana Aba’s social media pages, the gentleman was questioned about his activities on the internet but he swallowed the humble and couldn’t even utter words when he came face-to-face with all three of the TV personalities.

He was subsequently chastised, bullied and chased out of the premises like a thief, according to his own narration of what ensued off camera.

Barely 24 hours after videos of the audition went viral, he has been sack from his duty as a writer at GHBase.com.

In a statement on Facebook, CEO of the blog, Chris Handler, said the decision to relieve Journalist Albert of his duty is not because of his issue with Nana Aba Anamoah and the other ladies.

According to him, it had to do with the writer’s underperformance and messages he had sent to content creator and Youtuber, Kwadwo Sheldon weeks ago seeking a job opportunity in his digital content company, House of Content.

Below is the full statement

Source:GHBase

