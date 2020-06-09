Bulldog arrested for saying his 9-months baby is wiser than the Ghana Police Service

Popular entertainment critic and artist manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known as Bulldog in the showbiz cycles have found himself in the grips of the police after he passed some comments on live radio.

Bulldog yesterday, in an interview on Okay FM’s entertainment show hosted by Halifax without fear said that his 9 months old daughter is more educated, smart and wiser than the whole of Ghana Police Service.

This mincing and derogatory comments by Bulldog follows his narration about an encounter he had with the aforementioned security services years back when he was arrested as the prime suspect for the murder of Fennec Okyere, another artist manager.

Narrating how the Police mishandled him over the murder of Fennec, Bulldog said he was treated as a piece of trash adding that the arrest has since soiled his reputation.

Adding that he’s lost many contracts and other important relations that could have brought him much money because people still see him as a bad man even though the court vindicated him.

Reports reaching us about Bulldog’s arrest is that he’s currently in police custody and advised to retract his statement against the Ghana Police Service and also sign a bond to never defame the security services again.