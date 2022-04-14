- Advertisement -

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi was recently confirmed to have transferred his international allegiance from England to Ghana.

As part of the process of switching his nationality, Callum has reportedly acquired a Ghanaian passport that officially makes him a citizen and eligible to play for Ghana.

This exciting news came after the Black Stars of Ghana beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Well, the 21-year-old Chelsea forward has been seen in a new video on social media grooving to ‘Aben Wo Ha’ – an iconic song by Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

His effortless dance moves mimicking Daddy Lumba have won over many people on the Internet and for all the right reasons.

His charged-up mood in the video appeared to affirm excitement about switching allegiance to Ghana and convey his readiness to represent the country at the World Cup 2022.

Despite being born in London, Hudson-Odoi has dual nationality thanks to his father, Bismark, who played football for Hearts of Oak in Ghana.

Hudson-Odoi has visited Ghana on vacation in recent years and was seen there in January 2022 and last summer.