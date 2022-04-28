- Advertisement -

Captain Smart is the latest media personality to speak against the vile attacks on astute broadcast journalist Afia Pokuaa by some of her colleagues at the Despite Media Group.

It would be recalled that Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM took a dig at Afia, better known as Vim Lady, for what he described as her lackadaisical attitude towards her work at the station.

According to him, Afia Pokuaa has deviated from her core duties as she is sitting in the comfort of her home and hosting her political radio show dubbed Gyaso Gyaso virtually, which is totally out of the stations broadcast structure.

Adding his voice to the brouhaha, Captain Smart — who formerly worked closely with Afia Pokuaa at the Multimedia Group — vented his spleen at Kwame Nkrumah Tikese for dragging the hardworking staff of his media team.

“The quality of Afia Pokuaa is unrivalled and that’s what many can’t contend with,” he said. “I was shocked when I heard the comments made against her. The truth is that men in the media industry hate to see their female colleagues rising to the top.”

Watch as Captain Smart roasted Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and his cohorts.

In the company of Nana Kwamena Amo and another female journalist who was present at the station during the attack, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese indicated that he won’t sit aloof for Vim Lady to destroy the station.

He also added that Vim Lady was been paid a huge salary but has decided to be hosting what he called an E-Show, that is out of her mandate.

“Does she know how we have worked hard to put this station on the pedestal? You can not come and be doing things the way you want. Hosting Eshow is out of your mandate. Focus on your duty and make sure you deliver.”

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese also dared Vim Lady to leave the station after two weeks if she still did not want to go according to laid-down procedures at the station. According to him, Vim Lady has been off duty for weeks which was not best practice at Despite Media.

ICYM, watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the management of Despite Media has responded to the development in a press statement which disassociates itself from Kwame Nkrumah’s slandering campaign.

According to the management, it is aware of Afia’s absence from the country and she sought permission from them before leaving the country.

Talking about her salary, the management clearly stated that it’s not the duty of Kwame Nkrumah Tikese to dictate for them whether Vim Lady should be paid or not because that decision solely depends on them.

Other journalists like Ohemaa Woyeje, and Nana Yaa Brefo have also reacted with disdain to the unprofessional attitude exhibited by Nana Kwamena Amo, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and one other lady on Okay FM.