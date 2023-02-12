- Advertisement -

Video showing the moment one of South Africa’s leading rappers Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, was shot and killed on Friday night has been released.

The footage obtained from a CCTV surveillance contains disturbing content, which initially shows the rapper outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban.

The 35-year-old was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

AKA and his friend were walking to their car when they were approached by an armed man who shot them at close range.

The assailants then fled the scene on foot.

The pair are thought to have been on their way to a nightclub for a performance as part of AKA’s birthday celebrations when they were shot.

Police have said they don’t want to speculate on whether the murders were a result of a hit but said that possibility cannot be ruled out.