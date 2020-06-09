Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is not leaving behind some popular names he thinks are also not doing it right regarding the work of God as he has given another shot at Cecilia Marfo.

About a week ago, the politician warned gospel musician turned Evangelist Cecilia Marfo to desist from her evil dealings before he jumps on her just like Obinim.

Though there is no public record to prove that Cecilia Marfo dared him, but Ken Agyapong decided to make good on his word and go ahead to expose her anyway.

Kennedy Agyapong on ‘The Seat’ show aired on Net 2 TV yesterday said Cecilia Marfo murdered a 5-year-old boy who was sent to him Worship Conference Centre for prayers.

Explaining further, Kennedy Agyapong stated that Cecilia Marfo caused the boy’s death because she claimed she could heal the young boy who was suffering from a sickness.

The maverick politician called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest Cecilia Marfo for the part she played in the little boy’s death.

He alleged that she has used her power as a woman of God to block the roads leading to her worship centre this is causing a great problem for inhabitants.