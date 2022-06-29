Chacha Eke’s husband breaks silence over domestic violence allegations

- Advertisement -

Earlier yesterday famed Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, revealed on her social media platforms that she has divorced her husband Mr Austin Faani.

According to the actress, she doesn’t want to die because she has suffered a lot at the mercy of her abusive husband.

his voice and reacted to the divorce and domestic violence allegations his wife levelled against him yesterday.

According to her, her marriage was not as glamourous as it looked publicly as she was living with a man who was full of deceit and lies.

Chacha Eke added that the pain in her heart could potentially lead her to death or drive her into exile thus she has decided to leave her marital home.

In the cryptic note, Chacha Eke announced that she might be unreachable and when that happens, the police and her family have been notified.

“Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow. I don’t want to ‘die’ or go inexplicably ‘missing’.

“I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my ‘perceived paradise’.

“For the second time in two years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage.

“My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.

"If push comes to shove and suddenly I am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian Police Force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.

Mr Faani has finally broken silence on the issue of the domestic violence allegations that have been dropped on his head and according to him, they are all lies.

Speaking in an interview with one of the Nigeria-based radio stations on the whole issue, the estranged husband is reported to have said;

I am not a violent person. I detest violence in any form. I have never raised any hand to any woman in my life including my wife. Everyone close to this case knows the absolute truth and it is not in my place to divulge it, the one person who started the talk will in due time continue to talk. Let light lead”.