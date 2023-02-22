The leader and founder of Shiloh Prayer Service, Pastor Elliezer Oswald Awuyeh has found fault with Christian Atsu’s benevolence towards the poor and needy when he was alive.

While speaking to his congregation, the man of God argued that the late player had fallen short of the glory of God because instead of paying his tithes to the church – He was spending his money on the less privileged in society.

As stated by Pastor Elliezer, God has given clear and precise instructions in the Bible that tithes should be given to the church and not to poor people.

But Christian Atsu on the other hand was spending fortunes on poor people just to make them comfortable while ignoring the house of God

He added that Christian Atsu’s hospitality can’t earn him a Heavenly reward because God’s attention was far from him.

Pastor Eliezer Oswald Awuyeh urged his congregation to give their monies to the church instead of poor people because it’s only God who can save and not the poor.

This sermon from Pastor Oswald has elicited mixed reactions from social media users who have come across the video.

As asked by some discerning social media users, if poor people can’t save, can pastors on the other hand save people from perishing?

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians who have come across the tendentious teaching of Pastor Oswald.

akosua.moda – Do they practice what they preach? James 1:27 says the religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after Orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world… most of the people in the church are poor but they still try their best to pay offering and tithe but when they ask for help from this same pastors they will say God will provide… hmmm….



heelstopchic__ – What is this man even saying? Did he tell you he wasn’t paying his tithes? There are a lot of people in the church who are even suffering yet the church doesn’t support them and you’re here using the good works of a man who touched the lives of 100s to preach whatever



wwtwins_snr – STOP IT!!!

What is all this? The mere fact that you are a pastor doesn’t mean you are God. Go back and read your Bible very well. MAY GOD FORGIVE YOU.

angelsvoguegh – Papa you are preaching good, but I wish Atsu wasn’t used for the case study. It’s too sensitive considering the way this gentleman left loved ones



brownsugarrnails – Because he didn’t bring it to you to buy big cars for your family to enjoy look at what you are saying! Beleful men of god!



_7thson_ – Kwasia they should give the money to him so he can buy expensive cars

