It is expected, per the norms of Ghanaian Traditional customs, that the wife of the deceased Ghanaian International Player Christian Atsu Twasam, Clarie Rupio be present to mourn with the family.

The wife of Atsu – in this case, the widow – must stop whatever she is/may be engaged in and be present in Ghana to commiserate with the family on the death of the player but to date, she is not here.

Though Clarie Rupio, has spoken for the first time after her husband’s body was retrieved from the rubble, her physical presence together with the children would be most appreciated and needed.

For days now, Ghanaians on the internet have been fuming over the fact that Marie is still not in Ghana despite her hubby’s approaching one-week observance.

Some have even taken to their timeliness on the various social media platforms to personally attack her for her supposedly abandoning her late husband and leaving the entire burden of the funeral preparation on his family.

Following the never-ending condemnation from Ghanaians, the senior brother of Christian Atsu, who gave his name as Abraham has disclosed that the wife of his late brother will not be attending the one-week observance and they are the ones behind such instruction.

Speaking in an interview, he explained that the family thought it wise to allow Marie Claire-Rupio and the kids to come to Ghana to bid farewell to her partner during the funeral.

He said;

“We have asked her to relax and join us with the kids when it is time for the funeral”



He, however, added the wife of his late brother is always in touch with them wanting to know how things are going.

As revealed by the brother according to Marie, their daughter who is their last child has been crying ever since she heard the news about her father’s demise.



“For Atsu’s wife we are always in touch with her, she calls every morning to find out how things are going”



Abraham also stated that the kids of Christian Atsu would be given local names so they can easily be identified as Ghanaians and members of the Twasam family anywhere they go.

