5yr old girl dies after her cousin raped her and her 8...
5yr old girl dies after her cousin raped her and her 8 yr old sister

By RASHAD
The late Kadijah and her rapist and auntie
The late Kadijah and her rapist and auntie
There is sad news emerging from Sierra Leone which has broken the heart of many people across the world.

A young man has raped his two young cousins, 5 and 8 years old girls, many times for a long time until the 5-year-old girl identified as Kadijah died from the assault.

The late Kadijah and her rapist
The late Kadijah and her rapist

Kadijah and her 8-year-old sister have been living with their auntie following a nasty split of their parents.

Their father is a Congolese Saccoh living in the USA. He has been trying to move the children who are USA citizens to the United States to live with him but their mother kept preventing the move with court action.

The mother who took temporal custody of the children sent them to live with her elder sister in Sierra Leone who has a son.

The young girls’ cousin who is the son of their auntie kept raping them in turns. He started with the 8-year-old girl until the woman found out what her son was doing.

The late Kadijah and her rapist
The late Kadijah and her rapist

Instead of reporting, she hid the rape and tried to treat the girl herself. Meanwhile, the guy switched to the 5-year-old Kadijah and started raping her as well.

After several rapes, the woman found out and as usual hid the rape case and tried to treat her all by herself. But unfortunately, Kadijah died from all the sexual assault from her own cousin.

The woman in an attempted hide this from the girls’ parents sought permission from her sister to burry Kadijah as soon as possible.

The late Kadijah and her rapist
The late Kadijah and her rapist

But the father of the girls refused and asked his own family to take charge and perform an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

That was when it was revealed Kadijah had been raped countless times. A quick test was done on her sister and it was also confirmed she has been raped many times as well.

When their auntie was arrested and interrogated, it was revealed her son committed the atrocities and she hid it from the authorities and the girls’ parents.

Already Sierra Leone is boiling as people troop the streets to demand justice for Kadijah and her sister.

Female celebrities in the country went on demonstration yesterday to demand justice for the dead child and her sister as they condemned the act.

The auntie and her son have been arrested by the authorities and they are assisting investigations.

The late Kadijah' rapist and her mother
The late Kadijah' rapist and her mother

Ghpage is keenly monitoring the sad development and we will keep you updated on any new development.

