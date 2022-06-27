- Advertisement -

Despite being hailed after a video of her plush mansion was uploaded online, Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has for some unknown reasons come under pressure to disclose her source of wealth.

Thanks to Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds, Jackie has been trending on various social media platforms for 3 days after she paid a visit to her Ghanaian colleague and was stunned by the luxury she saw in her house.

Luchy could not help by shout with openmouthed astonishment as she filmed herself taking a tour of the mega house owned by her fellow woman, which consequently landed online.

Hours after the video received plaudits, it momentarily started courting unpleasant reactions from a section of social media users who have brought Jackie’s source of wealth under scrutiny.

Many have wondered whether the actress single-handedly put up her magnificent house from funds accrued from her acting career over the years or if she has unknown people sponsoring her with money after opening her legs for them.

But actor Prince Davido Osei has waded into the conversation with a strong defence for his colleague against trolls who cannot celebrate her achievement without raising doubts.

He wrote: “These ladies invest the monies they make from movies and other deals! When Jackie started doing UB40 TVC, Computer Ads was in Legon many years ago!!”

While slamming naysayers for trying to credit Jackie Appiah’s success to politicians and some unknown big men, David Osei also issued a stern warning to trolls who have plans of downplaying his hard work when he makes a groundbreaking leap in life.

He noted that now that he’s hustling with his ‘sweat’ as an actor, people are not talking about it but would emerge to say he benefited hugely from his affiliation to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) when he makes it big in the future.

He wrote: “I am out here, hustling 6/8 to do my tours with my sweat, tomorrow if I hit some monkey will come and say it’s NPP money Gyimi saa.. Some of us hustlers we never claim to be rich, we work hard filming day&night exploring other avenues to make money.”

Meanwhile, ace broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has taken to her social media to chide people who label women as prostitutes when their source of wealth is unknown.