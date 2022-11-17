Blackstars skipper, Dede Ayew has set a new international record by becoming the most capped Blackstars player of all time.

Just this morning, Andre Ayew became Ghana’s most capped player as he made his 110th appearance in the 2-0 win over Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly played in Abu Dhabi.

He equalled Asamoah Gyan’s record (109 appearances) in September when he came on as a substitute against Nicaragua, but he started against Switzerland, giving a great account of himself in what was a record-breaking match for him.

Dede made his first debut for the senior national team on 21st August 2007 for a match against Senegal under coach Claud Le Roy.

Andre Ayew scored his first-ever goal for the Black Stars against Burkina Faso on 19 January 2010 at the AFCON tournament. It was even more special because it was Ghana’s winner.

He was named Black Stars captain by coach Kwesi Appiah on 24th May replacing Asamoah Gyan. He led the side at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

