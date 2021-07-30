- Advertisement -

Social Media has been boiling for days after a conversation Moesha Boduong’s Personal assistant had with Salma Mumin where deadly and damning allegations were made against the socialite turned born again leaked online

Initially, it was reported that the male voice in the leaked audio was Moesha’s blood brother but it turned out to be a false report. It was indeed Moesha’s PA who is called Samuel Nelson.

Samuel Nelson, Moesha Boduong’s Personal Assistant

Whiles Ghanaians are bashing Salma Mumin for leaking the conversation to disgrace and denigrate the little integrity left for the Slay Queen who has now run mad, Samuel Nelson is not being left off the hook.

According to reports going viral all over social media and confirmed by some celebrities, Samuel Nelson is not only a gossip who goes around lying on Moesha and others, he is a drug addict himself not just Moesha Boduong alone. And again, Samuel Nelson is allegedly gay.

In dark secrets started rolling when he confessed himself in the audio that Moesha was hooked on his personal concoction and was taking it more than he was. He claimed the drug is called ‘Metal’ and it has weed, alcohol, and tramadol mixed.

Moesha Boduong

When Afia Schwarzenegger was reacting to the viral audio, she stated that Nelson is a drug addict who kept narrating Moesha’a predicament in different ways to her, Salma Mumin, and Sandra Ankobia; all different stories. She asked Ghanaians to ignore him because of his appetite for the drugs.

Watch Afia Schwar react to the leaked audio below

Other remarks from other celebrities and netizens alleged Samuel Nelson is even gay and as such it’s no wonder he gossips like a woman.

In the leaked audio, Samuel Nelson was telling Salma Mumin, Moesha Boduong run mad after she saw a blood sacrifice of her Nigerian boyfriend during a video call.

He claimed Moesha has been cursed by many married women she ruined their marriage and she deserves everything she is getting now.

Listen to the full conversation below

Meanwhile, Salma Mumin has come out to deny she was the one who leaked the audio. She claims although she had issues with Moesha, she will never stoop so low to leak the audio.

Watch Salma Mumin explain herself below

Issues dey oo. Ghanaian Celebrities are doing the most on these streets… Cha!!