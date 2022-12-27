- Advertisement -

Respected Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite has unveiled his classy and pricey 2023 Escalade SUV.

Apparently, the CEO of Despite Group Of Companies unveiled the beast added to his already existing fleeting of expensive cars when he joined his colleague wealthy friends and members of the East Legon Executive Fitness club for its annual thanksgiving service.

A short video from his arrival at the event grounds captures the 60-year-old millionaire looking dapper in his all-white ensemble styled with trendy sunglasses for the star-studded event.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale goes half-naked on stage

For the momentous event, he finished off his appearance with a pair of pricey black sandals.

The height of the whole event is how he stormed the premises in his pricey Escalade 2023 vehicle while wearing a gold bracelet and gold watch.

The starting price of the 2023 Escalade is $86,000 up to $152,920.

Watch the video below to know more…

Dr Osei Kwame Despite flaunts his expensive cars

All things have shown that Dr Osei Kwame Despite is an automobile enthusiast who splurges chicken change from his pocket on expensive whips.

A few months ago, the Ghanaian millionaire, marking his 60th birthday, decided to gift himself a 2022 Bugatti Chiron.

READ ALSO: Shugatiti drops her nudes as her Christmas gifts to her fans

The over $3m super sports car adds to the many cars sitting in Despite’s garage.

New photos that have been spotted on social media capture Dr Osei Kwame Despite posing beside and inside some of his luxury cars. READ MORE HERE