Delay and Afia Schwar took over social media trends yesterday after they clashed on the internet by throwing heavy shots at each other.

Prior to yesterday’s explosive encounter, the tow former best friends had been throwing sublime shots at each other with the slightest opportunity that they get.

Afia Schwar’s attack on Delay yesterday was very brutal and spectacular because she blatantly described Delay as a barren lonely woman plus other heavy insults.

As we all know, when one female celebrity starts a fight with another, members of her clique swiftly join forces to help her defeat their new enemy and that is exactly what Diamond Appiah is doing at the moment.

In a fresh post that has been spotted on the supposed entrepreneur’s IG story, she accused Delay of snatching other ladies’ boyfriends.

She went on to add that, Delay has aside from stealing the boyfriends of young ladies, she’s also fond of going out with some ‘godfather’ but they all throw her under the bus after getting what they want.

Diamond Appiah additionally expressed pity for Delay stating that she’s lonely in her old age with no child or man of her own.

Diamond Appiah concluded her backlash on Delay by asserting that she takes pills just to look young to deceive men.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Diamond Appiah is not the only celebrity who feels happy about Afia Schwar’s attack on Delay, our very own Adu Safowaah has also joined the long queue to applaud the comedienne.

In a post on social media, Adu Safowaa indicated that Delay started the fight and that she deserves every insult hurled at her.

She further stated that Afia Schwar is more successful than Delay and has been able to deceive Ghanaians with her calmness.