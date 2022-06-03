- Advertisement -

Diamond Appiah and Nana Tornado have now taken over Delay and Afia Schwar’s beef. The two enemies have been steadily throwing sublime shots at each other in the past two days and it’s getting hotter day-in-day-out.

According to Diamond Appiah, Nana Tornado is a big disgrace because while his mates are building mansions in Nigeria, he’s sitting here in Ghana fighting with women.

She also fired Nana Tornado for having a smelly mouth and refusing to reason with his brain for once.

This is a reply to Nana Tornado for earlier insulting and raining curses on her for supporting Afia Schwar to mock Delay as a barren woman.

Sharing a picture of Bobrisky who is associated with the LGBTQI+ community same as Nana Tornado, she wrote;

“Their mates are in Nigeria buying mansions while disappointed Yaanom Are in Gh poking their dirty green teeth n smelling mouth in women issues That doesn’t concern them,”

Diamond Appiah and Nana Tornado showed solidarity with their allies (Delay & Afia Schwar) after their beef escalated.

Diamond Appiah threw her weight behind Afia Schwar while Nana Tornado on the other hand moved his arsenal to support Delay.

Nana Tornado is now in his room rehearsing how to blast Diamond Appiah in his net video because he’s known to be unforgiving.