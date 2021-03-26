- Advertisement -

Top actress and talkshow host Nana Ama McBrown, a subject matter of court witness summons in the case in which Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog is standing trial, appeared in court today.

She willingly appeared at the Accra circuit court on Friday,26th March 2021 without the summons served on her.

In a reaction after appearing in court, Nana Ama told her fans to be calm and should not be afraid because of the ongoing saga.

“Everything is fine and okay. There are laws in this country and it’s because of that we went to court today. It is not everything I can say, but I think we are fine. There’s nothing wrong with United showbiz and it’s not because of the show I’ve had a problem”.

“I didn’t go to court because I have a problem but I was there because Bulldog was in my show in which he didn’t speak well and has gotten him there. We are following the process of the law and it’s my show, so I had to appear in court.”

“Nobody should be afraid and no one should also peddle lies that I have been arrested nor Bulldog has been jailed. The case is still in court and we should let the law work”. Nana Ama Mcbrown stated.

However, during the court proceedings, Mcbrown’s lawyer Dennis Agyei Dwomoh prayed the court to rescind the order of summons because the witness appeared willingly.

The counsel for the court summon witness told the court that they heard in the news the court had issued a witness summons on his client based on an application made by the prosecution – which came as a surprise to them.

He continued that although they have not been served with the summons, they deemed it fit and obligatory to appear and assist the court in this matter.

More importantly to “further dispel any jaundiced opinion that any person may have that we are avoiding justice.”

According to Mcbrown’s lawyer, it was prudent to correct the impression given out there that the witness did not want to come to court and prayed the court to have the summons set aside.

He told the court: “We are willing to come to court. We do not have the court summons, but we are already here.”

The summons, he said, was a coercive power and prayed the court to have it set aside.

But Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah rejected prayers by the lawyer for Nana Ama Agyemang Mcbrown to have the Court witness summons set aside.

On basis that, no reasonable account was cited as evidence to justify why the summons should be set aside.

The case however has been adjourned to 31st March, 2021.