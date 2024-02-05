Dr Grace Boadu wouldn’t have died if she had a husband – Nana Agradaa states as she drops her reasons

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian religious figure, Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat has also offered her view on the tragic death of Dr Grace Boadu.



In the middle of a sermon to her congregation last Sunday, Nana Agradaa expressed that if Dr Grace Boadu had a husband, he would have rushed her to the hospital after she slipped and fell in her bathroom – Hence she wouldn’t have died.

The self-proclaimed evangelist used her own experience as an example by narrating how her husband rushed her to the hospital when she faced a similar accident, ultimately saving her life.

During the sermon, the controversial cleric emphasized the importance of having a life partner, particularly in times of distress.



She suggested that the presence of a husband could have potentially changed the outcome for Dr Grace Boadu.

Nana Agradaa’s comments follow the various speculations and rumours surrounding the circumstances leading to Dr Grace Boadu’s death.



Initially believed to have succumbed to an illness, recent revelations have indicated that she accidentally slipped and fell in her bathroom, resulting in her untimely death.

Dr Grace Boadu, a well-known herbal medicine practitioner, was found dead in her residence after missing several calls from her doctor who later found her lifeless body in her bathroom



The exact cause of her fall and the subsequent details leading to her demise are still under investigation.

According to Omanhene Yaw Adu-Boakye of Sompa FM/TV, Dr Grace Boadu was found in a pool of blood inside her own house after tripping and falling in her bathroom.

As reported, the late Dr Grace Boadu was the only person at home when she tripped and fell hence was left to bleed to death.

She was found unconscious inside her bathroom after a thorough search inside all the rooms in her house because it was initially assumed that she had either been kidnapped or armed robbers had stormed the house and supposedly kept her in the garage. READ MORE HERE

