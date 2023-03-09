type here...
Entertainment

Dr UN shades Joyce Mensah with his new girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Although Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah’s marriage has been annulled but they are still serving us content on a daily basis.

Recall that just days after their ‘fake’ wedding, a bedroom video of Dr UN captured with a hard erection whilst recording a video with Joyce Dzidzor in a bedroom went viral.

This video trended on the internet for days and many social media users made fun of the two attention seekers.

Apparently, Dr UN has moved on and found a new lover whom he has flaunted on social media for the first time.

The organiser and brains behind the infamous UN Awards happily unveiled his ‘new catch’ during the independence match between bloggers, actresses, actors and Youtubers.

As bragged by Dr UN, his new lover is the most beautiful woman in the country at the moment.

Whiles hyping his new lover, he threw subtle jabs at Joyce Mensah and claimed that he regrets ever walking the aisle with the Ghanaian-born Germany-based attention seeker.

He urged social media users to completely disassociate his brand from that of Joyce Mensah because they are no longer together.

    Source:Ghpage

