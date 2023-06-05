Ebony’s parents officially marry 5 years after the singer’s death (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The parents of the late Ebony Reigns have officially tied the knot 5 years after the singer’s tragic death.

The wedding ceremony between Nana Opoku Kwarteng and Madam Beatrice Oppong came off yesterday in Accra.

Apparently, the plush ceremony was strictly by invitation – Hence only a few fortunate people had the privilege to grace the occasion.

As seen in some of the videos from the ceremony that have made their way online, Starboy Kwarteng was smartly dressed in a tuxedo suit while Mrs Beatrice Oppong wore a very well-tailored African-inspired wedding gown.

Madam Beatrice and Starboy Kwarteng have known themselves for about 30 years, but they both went their separate years about 15 years ago and have now reunited and made things official after their superstar daughter’s shocking death.

