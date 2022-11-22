Evangelist Diana Asamoah has taken a deep swipe at Ghanaians who are blaming and berating Nana Addo for the recent economic hardships.

The gospel musician, who is also a well-known supporter of the New Patriotic Party, claims that the Bible predicts the current economic crisis in Ghana and throughout the world hence Nana Addo shouldn’t e blamed.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghana Web, she reportedly said;

“The current hardship in Ghana is boldly captured in 2 Timothy 3:1-5. It tells us that we will be faced with hard times and humans will go after riches,”

The world will be filled with those who lack love. We must turn our attention to the Bible in every situation of our life because the word of God will have to be fulfilled,”

“no one can make the world a better place, it is the doing of God’s word…we can’t blame the government or the NPP, it is the word

Timothy 3:1-5 as quoted by Diana Asamoah in the Bible reads: “But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. 2 People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, 3 without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, 4 treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— 5 having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.”

In recent times, the NPP government, led by Nana Addo, has come under fire from prominent figures such as Prince David Osei and Afia Schwarzenegger for failing to adequately cater for Ghanaians as they promised in opposition.

